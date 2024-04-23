 Skip to main content
Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 23, 2024 at 12:52 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Raiders fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Las Vegas' projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Las Vegas Raiders Draft Overview

2023 record: 8-9
Second in AFC West; missed playoffs

Raiders 2024 draft picks (8):

Round 1, pick 13
Round 2, pick 44
Round 3, pick 77
Round 4, pick 112
Round 5, pick 148
Round 6, pick 208 (Compensatory pick from KC; Neil Farrell Jr. trade)
Round 7, pick 223 (From NE; Johnathan Hankins trade)
Round 7, pick 229 (From MIN; Nick Mullens trade)

Raiders team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Quarterback, Cornerback, Offensive Tackle, Wide Receiver, Interior OL

Projected Raiders first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 13
Daniel Jeremiah QB Michael Penix Jr. (WASH)
Charles Davis OT Taliese Fuaga (ORST)
Lance Zierlein OT JC Latham (ALA)
Bucky Brooks OT Taliese Fuaga (ORST)
Peter Schrager OT Olu Fashanu (PSU)

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

Raiders 2024 Opponents:

Home

Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Falcons, Panthers, Steelers, Browns, Jaguars

Away

Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bengals, Dolphins, Rams

Raiders Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
DT Christian Wilkins (Miami) RB Josh Jacobs (Packers)
QB Gardner Minshew (Colts) QB Brian Hoyer (released)
TE Harrison Bryant (Browns) DT Bilal Nichols (Cardinals)
RB Alexander Mattison (Vikings) T Jermaine Eluemunor (Giants)
CB Amik Robertson (Lions)
WR Hunter Renfrow (released)
TE Austin Hooper (Patriots)
QB Jimmy Garoppolo (Rams)
DT Jerry Tillery (Vikings)
G D.J. Fluker (cut)

Raiders Decision Makers

Owner: Mark Davis

President: Sandra Douglass Morgan

General Manager: Tom Telesco

Head Coach: Antonio Pierce

Assistant Head Coach: Marvin Lewis

Tom Telesco

- Telesco is entering his 1st season as Raiders GM

- Spent last 11 seasons as Chargers GM (2013-2023)

- LAC: 84-92 record in 11 seasons under Telesco

- Telesco was fired by the Chargers after their Week 15, 2023 loss to the Raiders (lost 63-21)

- Telesco is the Raiders 4th different GM since 2018

- Dave Zeigler was Raiders GM from 2022-23, Mike Mayock was GM from 2019-21 & Reggie McKenzie was GM from 2012-18

- Just 1 of the Raiders last 7 1st-round picks are still on the team (DE Tyree Wilson, 7th overall in 2023 Draft)

- T Kolton Miller (2018) is only Raiders' 1st Rd pick prior to 2019 still on team

- Dave Ziegler was fired following Week 8, 2023 along with HC Josh McDaniels

- Ziegler & McDaniels were both hired in 2022 offseason

- LV had 9-16 W-L under Ziegler & McDaniels from 2022-2023

- Ziegler released long-time starting QB Derek Carr, signed free agent QB Jimmy Garoppolo (3-yr, $72.8M deal) & drafted QB Aidan O'Connell (4th Round) in the 2023 offseason

- Garoppolo started 6 games for LV in 2023 (3-3 W-L); released following season

- O'Connell started 10 games at QB in 2023 (5-5 W-L, 12 pass TD, 7 INT)

- Ziegler made 1 first-rd draft pick as Raiders GM (DE Tyree Wilson, 7th ovr in 2023)

- Wilson: 47.1 PFF def grade in 2023 (2nd-worst among rookie edge, min. 100 snaps)

- The Raiders have drafted 3 pro bowlers 2016 (all 3 were drafted in 2019 under Mayock)

- DE Maxx Crosby, RB Josh Jacobs, WR Hunter Renfrow (Jacobs & Renfrow no longer on LV)

- The Chargers drafted 8 Pro Bowlers under Telesco (6 of the 8 were 1st round picks)

- Notable: Keenan Allen (6x), Joey Bosa (4), Derwin James (3), Justin Herbert (1)

- In 7 of Telesco's 11 NFL Drafts as Chargers GM, he selected an offensive player with their 1st round pick (including in each of the last 4 drafts)

- Telesco selected WR Quentin Johnston 21st overall in the 2023 Draft
- Johnston: 38 rec, 431 rec yds, 2 rec TD (56.7 catch pct) in 2023

- Telesco will be working alongside newly hired Raiders HC Antonio Pierce

- Pierce: 5-4 W-L as LV Interim HC in 2023 (hired as their permanent HC in January)

Raiders First Round Picks in Last 10 Drafts

Table inside Article
Position Player Pick Year College
DE Tyree Wilson 7 2023 Texas Tech
T Alex Leatherwood 17th 2021 Alabama
WR Henry Ruggs III 12th 2020 Alabama
CB Damon Arnette 19th 2019 Ohio State
DE Clelin Ferrell 4th 2019 Clemson
RB Josh Jacobs 24th 2019 Alabama
S Johnathan Abram 27th 2019 Mississippi State
T Kolton Miller 15th 2018 UCLA
CB Gareon Conley 24th 2017 Ohio State
S Karl Joseph 14th 2016 West Virginia
WR Amari Cooper 4th 2015 Alabama
LB Khalil Mack 5th 2014 Buffalo

Last time Raiders picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2007 JaMarcus Russell LSU 1st
RB 2019 Josh Jacobs Alabama 24th
WR 2020 Henry Ruggs III Alabama 12th
TE 1996 Ricky Dudley Ohio State 9th
T 2021 Alex Leatherwood Alabama 17th
G 1967 Gene Upshaw Texas A&M - Kingsville 17th
C Never
DE 2023 Tyree Wilson Texas Tech 7th
DT 1997 Darrell Russell USC 2nd
LB 2014 Khalil Mack Buffalo 5th
CB 2020 Damon Arnette Ohio State 19th
S 2019 Johnathan Abram Mississippi State 27th
P 1973 Ray Guy Southern Miss 23rd
K 2000 Sebastian Janikowski Florida St 17th

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

