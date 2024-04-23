Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Raiders fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for Las Vegas' projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
Las Vegas Raiders Draft Overview
2023 record: 8-9
Second in AFC West; missed playoffs
Raiders 2024 draft picks (8):
Round 1, pick 13
Round 2, pick 44
Round 3, pick 77
Round 4, pick 112
Round 5, pick 148
Round 6, pick 208 (Compensatory pick from KC; Neil Farrell Jr. trade)
Round 7, pick 223 (From NE; Johnathan Hankins trade)
Round 7, pick 229 (From MIN; Nick Mullens trade)
Raiders team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Quarterback, Cornerback, Offensive Tackle, Wide Receiver, Interior OL
Projected Raiders first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 13
|Daniel Jeremiah
|QB Michael Penix Jr. (WASH)
|Charles Davis
|OT Taliese Fuaga (ORST)
|Lance Zierlein
|OT JC Latham (ALA)
|Bucky Brooks
|OT Taliese Fuaga (ORST)
|Peter Schrager
|OT Olu Fashanu (PSU)
Raiders 2024 Opponents:
Home
Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Falcons, Panthers, Steelers, Browns, Jaguars
Away
Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bengals, Dolphins, Rams
Raiders Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|DT Christian Wilkins (Miami)
|RB Josh Jacobs (Packers)
|QB Gardner Minshew (Colts)
|QB Brian Hoyer (released)
|TE Harrison Bryant (Browns)
|DT Bilal Nichols (Cardinals)
|RB Alexander Mattison (Vikings)
|T Jermaine Eluemunor (Giants)
|CB Amik Robertson (Lions)
|WR Hunter Renfrow (released)
|TE Austin Hooper (Patriots)
|QB Jimmy Garoppolo (Rams)
|DT Jerry Tillery (Vikings)
|G D.J. Fluker (cut)
Raiders Decision Makers
Owner: Mark Davis
President: Sandra Douglass Morgan
General Manager: Tom Telesco
Head Coach: Antonio Pierce
Assistant Head Coach: Marvin Lewis
Tom Telesco
- Telesco is entering his 1st season as Raiders GM
- Spent last 11 seasons as Chargers GM (2013-2023)
- LAC: 84-92 record in 11 seasons under Telesco
- Telesco was fired by the Chargers after their Week 15, 2023 loss to the Raiders (lost 63-21)
- Telesco is the Raiders 4th different GM since 2018
- Dave Zeigler was Raiders GM from 2022-23, Mike Mayock was GM from 2019-21 & Reggie McKenzie was GM from 2012-18
- Just 1 of the Raiders last 7 1st-round picks are still on the team (DE Tyree Wilson, 7th overall in 2023 Draft)
- T Kolton Miller (2018) is only Raiders' 1st Rd pick prior to 2019 still on team
- Dave Ziegler was fired following Week 8, 2023 along with HC Josh McDaniels
- Ziegler & McDaniels were both hired in 2022 offseason
- LV had 9-16 W-L under Ziegler & McDaniels from 2022-2023
- Ziegler released long-time starting QB Derek Carr, signed free agent QB Jimmy Garoppolo (3-yr, $72.8M deal) & drafted QB Aidan O'Connell (4th Round) in the 2023 offseason
- Garoppolo started 6 games for LV in 2023 (3-3 W-L); released following season
- O'Connell started 10 games at QB in 2023 (5-5 W-L, 12 pass TD, 7 INT)
- Ziegler made 1 first-rd draft pick as Raiders GM (DE Tyree Wilson, 7th ovr in 2023)
- Wilson: 47.1 PFF def grade in 2023 (2nd-worst among rookie edge, min. 100 snaps)
- The Raiders have drafted 3 pro bowlers 2016 (all 3 were drafted in 2019 under Mayock)
- DE Maxx Crosby, RB Josh Jacobs, WR Hunter Renfrow (Jacobs & Renfrow no longer on LV)
- The Chargers drafted 8 Pro Bowlers under Telesco (6 of the 8 were 1st round picks)
- Notable: Keenan Allen (6x), Joey Bosa (4), Derwin James (3), Justin Herbert (1)
- In 7 of Telesco's 11 NFL Drafts as Chargers GM, he selected an offensive player with their 1st round pick (including in each of the last 4 drafts)
- Telesco selected WR Quentin Johnston 21st overall in the 2023 Draft
- Johnston: 38 rec, 431 rec yds, 2 rec TD (56.7 catch pct) in 2023
- Telesco will be working alongside newly hired Raiders HC Antonio Pierce
- Pierce: 5-4 W-L as LV Interim HC in 2023 (hired as their permanent HC in January)
Raiders First Round Picks in Last 10 Drafts
|Position
|Player
|Pick
|Year
|College
|DE
|Tyree Wilson
|7
|2023
|Texas Tech
|T
|Alex Leatherwood
|17th
|2021
|Alabama
|WR
|Henry Ruggs III
|12th
|2020
|Alabama
|CB
|Damon Arnette
|19th
|2019
|Ohio State
|DE
|Clelin Ferrell
|4th
|2019
|Clemson
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|24th
|2019
|Alabama
|S
|Johnathan Abram
|27th
|2019
|Mississippi State
|T
|Kolton Miller
|15th
|2018
|UCLA
|CB
|Gareon Conley
|24th
|2017
|Ohio State
|S
|Karl Joseph
|14th
|2016
|West Virginia
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|4th
|2015
|Alabama
|LB
|Khalil Mack
|5th
|2014
|Buffalo
Last time Raiders picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2007
|JaMarcus Russell
|LSU
|1st
|RB
|2019
|Josh Jacobs
|Alabama
|24th
|WR
|2020
|Henry Ruggs III
|Alabama
|12th
|TE
|1996
|Ricky Dudley
|Ohio State
|9th
|T
|2021
|Alex Leatherwood
|Alabama
|17th
|G
|1967
|Gene Upshaw
|Texas A&M - Kingsville
|17th
|C
|Never
|DE
|2023
|Tyree Wilson
|Texas Tech
|7th
|DT
|1997
|Darrell Russell
|USC
|2nd
|LB
|2014
|Khalil Mack
|Buffalo
|5th
|CB
|2020
|Damon Arnette
|Ohio State
|19th
|S
|2019
|Johnathan Abram
|Mississippi State
|27th
|P
|1973
|Ray Guy
|Southern Miss
|23rd
|K
|2000
|Sebastian Janikowski
|Florida St
|17th
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.