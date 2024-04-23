Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Tom Telesco

- Telesco is entering his 1st season as Raiders GM

- Spent last 11 seasons as Chargers GM (2013-2023)

- LAC: 84-92 record in 11 seasons under Telesco

- Telesco was fired by the Chargers after their Week 15, 2023 loss to the Raiders (lost 63-21)

- Telesco is the Raiders 4th different GM since 2018

- Dave Zeigler was Raiders GM from 2022-23, Mike Mayock was GM from 2019-21 & Reggie McKenzie was GM from 2012-18

- Just 1 of the Raiders last 7 1st-round picks are still on the team (DE Tyree Wilson, 7th overall in 2023 Draft)

- T Kolton Miller (2018) is only Raiders' 1st Rd pick prior to 2019 still on team

- Dave Ziegler was fired following Week 8, 2023 along with HC Josh McDaniels

- Ziegler & McDaniels were both hired in 2022 offseason

- LV had 9-16 W-L under Ziegler & McDaniels from 2022-2023

- Ziegler released long-time starting QB Derek Carr, signed free agent QB Jimmy Garoppolo (3-yr, $72.8M deal) & drafted QB Aidan O'Connell (4th Round) in the 2023 offseason

- Garoppolo started 6 games for LV in 2023 (3-3 W-L); released following season

- O'Connell started 10 games at QB in 2023 (5-5 W-L, 12 pass TD, 7 INT)

- Ziegler made 1 first-rd draft pick as Raiders GM (DE Tyree Wilson, 7th ovr in 2023)

- Wilson: 47.1 PFF def grade in 2023 (2nd-worst among rookie edge, min. 100 snaps)

- The Raiders have drafted 3 pro bowlers 2016 (all 3 were drafted in 2019 under Mayock)

- DE Maxx Crosby, RB Josh Jacobs, WR Hunter Renfrow (Jacobs & Renfrow no longer on LV)

- The Chargers drafted 8 Pro Bowlers under Telesco (6 of the 8 were 1st round picks)

- Notable: Keenan Allen (6x), Joey Bosa (4), Derwin James (3), Justin Herbert (1)

- In 7 of Telesco's 11 NFL Drafts as Chargers GM, he selected an offensive player with their 1st round pick (including in each of the last 4 drafts)

- Telesco selected WR Quentin Johnston 21st overall in the 2023 Draft

- Johnston: 38 rec, 431 rec yds, 2 rec TD (56.7 catch pct) in 2023

- Telesco will be working alongside newly hired Raiders HC Antonio Pierce