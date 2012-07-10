Larry Fitzgerald's 'DWI' works on Cards' Michael Floyd

Arizona Cardinals rookie Michael Floyd has responded to Larry Fitzgerald's "DWI" accusation in appropriate fashion. Fitz chided the rookie receiver for "Don't want it" when Floyd missed his third straight workout with Fitzgerald on Monday.
While Fitzgerald is focused on getting the Cardinals back to the playoffs, he's also a guy that thinks bigger. Like off the planet bigger. (How is that for an awkward transition to connect two stories that aren't quite worth their own post but fit well together?)
Yes, Fitzgerald wants to travel to space. Just not at the current prices.
"I try to make decisions .. within my means," Fitzgerald recently told the Arizona Cardinals' official website. "I want to go into orbit. But it costs a million dollars right now and that's out of my budget. In a couple of years, when that (price) comes on down a little bit, I will do that and try it out, but right now, it's on my bucket list. It's just not feasible right now."
File that quote under: Things that would be really hard to understand for citizens of Earth in the 1970's. Or an Unfrozen Caveman lawyer.
UPDATE: Not only did Floyd show up for Tuesday's workouts, but according to Fitzgerald, he dominated the day's exercises.