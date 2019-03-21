Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 2.0: Giants reload at WR, QB

Published: Mar 21, 2019 at 03:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

With pro day season in full swing, here's my updated mock for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft.

To see every pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

Pick
1
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray
Oklahoma · QB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

Kyler Murray is the obvious choice here as the quarterback who fits perfectly in new head coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense.

Pick
2
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa
Ohio State · DE


School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

The acquisition of Dee Ford could allow the 49ers to target a trade-back in this spot, but why not add another edge rusher or a defensive lineman with the ability to play on the edge or in a reduced role in sub-packages?

Pick
3
New York Jets
New York Jets
Josh Allen
Josh Allen
Kentucky · EDGE

School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

Quinnen Williams could be hard to pass up here, but it might be even harder to pass on a long, athletic edge presence like Allen, who is just beginning to come into his own as a rusher.

Pick
4
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Quinnen Williams
Quinnen Williams
Alabama · DT

School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The first of the Raiders' three first-round picks is an interior pass rusher who has the ability to heat up the pocket with excellent quickness off the snap and instincts.

Pick
5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Devin White
Devin White
LSU · LB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

Montez Sweat could easily be the pick in this spot, but the Bucs may look to play it safe after the news of Sweat's heart condition. White gives the Bucs a speedy hitter in the middle of the defense.

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
DK Metcalf
DK Metcalf
Mississippi · WR

School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Whispers have begun circulating that the Giants are not in love with QB Dwayne Haskins. If that's the case, the Giants could go with Metcalf to add a big, fast wideout with the potential to become the new WR1 after Odell Beckham's exit via trade.

Pick
7
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jawaan Taylor
Jawaan Taylor
Florida · T

School: Florida | Year: Junior

After their disastrous 2018, the Jaguars added a new quarterback in Nick Foles, and now they add a ton of attitude with a road-grading right tackle who can protect the QB and open holes in the running game.

Pick
8
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat
Mississippi State · EDGE

School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

Given that tests revealed a heart condition for Sweat, it's possible that he could slip a bit in this draft. The Lions might not allow him to fall past this selection, though, as they are still working to beef up an edge rush that now includes free-agent signee Trey Flowers.

Pick
9
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Andre Dillard
Andre Dillard
Washington State · T

School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)

Dillard can play on the left or right side, but either way, he'll address the top priority of keeping second-year QB Josh Allen upright.

Pick
10
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
T.J. Hockenson
T.J. Hockenson
Iowa · TE

School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Denver did a nice job patching up (and, in some cases, repairing) holes in its roster through free agency, but Hockenson is too valuable to pass up as a safety valve for Joe Flacco. He's an athletic combination tight end who is just as comfortable getting after it as a run blocker as he is getting open and making catches.

Pick
11
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Devin Bush
Devin Bush
Michigan · LB

School: Michigan | Year: Junior

The Bengals re-signed Preston Brown, but they still need more talent at linebacker after the release of Vontaze Burfict. Bush gives them a rangy, productive Day 1 starter at the position.

Pick
12
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Ed Oliver
Ed Oliver
Houston · DT

School: Houston | Year: Junior

With Mike Daniels in the final year of his contract, Green Bay could look to replenish that spot with another undersized but disruptive talent along the D-line's interior in Oliver.

Pick
13
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Dwayne Haskins
Dwayne Haskins
Ohio State · QB

School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

We already know the king of the bridge quarterbacks is in place and waiting to start for the Dolphins (Ryan Fitzpatrick), but he would also be an excellent choice to help mentor the future at the position.

Pick
14
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary
Michigan · DE

School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Gary's combination of height, weight and speed is top-five caliber, but he may be too raw to go that early. The Falcons have a need on the edge, and it would be very difficult to pass on a player with such a high ceiling at a priority position.

Pick
15
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Greedy Williams
Greedy Williams
LSU · CB

School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Any consideration of a quarterback here could be superseded by Washington's need for immediate cover help.

Pick
16
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Jonah Williams
Jonah Williams
Alabama · OT

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

There isn't much buzz about Williams these days, but he's an intelligent, accomplished lineman who can play either tackle spot, guard or even center. Carolina might ask him to handle the rigors of left tackle right out of the box.

Pick
17
New York Giants
New York Giants
Drew Lock
Drew Lock
Missouri · QB

School: Missouri | Year: Senior

The Giants passed on quarterback with the sixth pick but still land a talented signal-caller to groom behind Eli Manning with their second pick of the first round (acquired from the Browns in the OBJ trade).

Pick
18
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Cody Ford
Cody Ford
Oklahoma · G

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

The Vikings could get more value by taking the best available defensive tackle on their board here, but the need at guard might push them into addressing that position with this pick.

Pick
19
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Noah Fant
Noah Fant
Iowa · TE

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

Titans fans seem to believe Delanie Walker will play into his 50s, but we all know that's not happening. With that in mind, Tennessee selects this talented pass-catching tight end who can double as a big slot receiver.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Byron Murphy
Byron Murphy
Washington · CB

School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Gritty, ballhawking cornerback with the willingness and desire to come up and lay the lumber in run support. He plays like a Steeler.

Pick
21
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Brian Burns
Brian Burns
Florida State · EDGE

School: Florida State | Year: Junior

The temptation is to put Clelin Ferrell in this spot, but Seattle covets explosiveness, and Burns proved he has plenty of it at the NFL Scouting Combine while carrying much-needed additional weight.

Pick
22
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Garrett Bradbury
Garrett Bradbury
N.C. State · C

School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

Sources around the league believe it's possible that Bradbury goes before this selection, but if he's on the board here, it could be hard for the Ravens to pass on this heady, consistent leader.

Pick
23
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Greg Little
Greg Little
Mississippi · T

School: Mississippi | Year: Junior

The Texans are hamstrung by a severe need at left tackle that may force them to reach or trade back.Dalton Risner or even Kaleb McGary could make sense here, but neither can play left tackle, while Little most certainly can.

Pick
24
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Clelin Ferrell
Clelin Ferrell
Clemson · DE

School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

Ferrell is a three-year starter with a winning pedigree and the ability to not only get after the passer, but set a strong edge as a run defender for Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock.

Pick
25
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs
Alabama · RB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Eagles have been taking a piecemeal approach at the running back position for a few years now, but Jacobs would give them a three-down back with limited tread off the tires and a legitimate talent as a pass-catcher.

Pick
26
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Dexter Lawrence
Dexter Lawrence
Clemson · DT

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

Last season, general manager Chris Ballard added a big, strong offensive lineman in Quenton Nelson with his first-round pick. This year, he adds a big, strong guy on the defensive side with Lawrence.

Pick
27
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Dalton Risner
Dalton Risner
Kansas State · T

School: Kansas State | Year: Senior (RS)

Risner could be an important addition as he can step into the left guard spot on Day 1 while also offering an insurance policy at tackle in case Kolton Miller struggles moving forward.

Pick
28
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Kaleb McGary
Kaleb McGary
Washington · T

School: Washington | Year: Senior (RS)

The Chargers could also look at defensive tackle here, but McGary offers the Chargers a big, athletic right tackle with a mean streak.

Pick
29
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Deandre Baker
Deandre Baker
Georgia · CB

School: Georgia | Year: Senior

Baker disappointed a bit at the combine, but he's too consistent and talented for the cornerback-hungry Chiefs to pass on him.

Pick
30
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
A.J. Brown
A.J. Brown
Mississippi · WR

School: Mississippi | Year: Junior

Projecting a receiver to Green Bay in the first round was a waste of time in years past, but that may no longer be the case with second-year GM Brian Gutekunst doing things a little differently than his predecessor, Ted Thompson. Brown is a big, competitive slot receiver who could become a high-volume target for Aaron Rogers.

Pick
31
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Christian Wilkins
Christian Wilkins
Clemson · DT

School: Clemson | Year: Senior

Wilkins is an upfield defensive tackle with the ability to get into gaps and bring the ruckus, just like defensive coordinator Wade Phillips likes.

Pick
32
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Jeffery Simmons
Jeffery Simmons
Mississippi State · DT

School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior

The rich get richer. If there are any more pressing needs, they could be cast aside so that Bill Belichick can get his hands on one of the most talented players in the draft -- Simmons is likely to slide due to an ACL tear he suffered last month, along with his 2016 arrest.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.
news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.
news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW