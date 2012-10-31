Around the League

Presented By

L.T.: Norv Turner, A.J. Smith gone if Bolts miss playoffs

Published: Oct 31, 2012 at 12:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

LaDainian Tomlinson possesses firsthand knowledge of how coach Norv Turner operates the San Diego Chargers.

The retired running back played under Turner for three seasons and spent much of his career in San Diego under the reign of general manager A.J. Smith.

Schein: Playing Mr. Fix-It

_Schein-65x90.jpg

Adam Schein knows what's wrong with the Chargers. He also knows how to save them and eight other troubled teams. More ...

Tomlinson told "The Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday that both men should be fired if the Chargers fail to make the playoffs. He reiterated that point on NFL Network's "Around the League."

"We heard the rumblings out of San Diego last year when they had the poor season, didn't make the playoffs for the second straight year," said Tomlinson, now an NFL Network analyst. "... Dean Spanos really thought about making a change at that point, but he didn't. He said he would give them one more chance to try to re-right the ship, and so here we are, at the point where the San Diego Chargers are in danger of missing the playoffs for the third straight year.

"And at that point, the way this organization has worked, you fire Marty (Schottenheimer) after a 14-2 year, and many successful years in San Diego. You fire a coach like Marty Schottenheimer, and how can you justify keeping A.J. Smith and Norv Turner when you don't go to the playoffs three straight years?"

Tomlinson later added that Smith "has justified some of his disappointing seasons by having some pretty good draft picks," but Rivers doesn't have enough weapons around him to succeed after losing running back Darren Sproles and wide receiver Vincent Jackson, among others.

"He has lost a lot of talent around him, and I believe I said it last year, that there's too much pressure on Philip Rivers," Tomlinson said. "He needs guys around him to help him win games."

Tomlinson is stating the obvious. He has watched the Chargers tumble from their 3-1 start to lose three in a row in maddening fashion. That slide includes an epic collapse against the Denver Broncos on national TV and Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Tomlinson's relationship with Smith was tempestuous, especially near the end of the running back's storied run with the Chargers. Smith's methods always have been unique. He's one of the game's more controversial GMs, which works only when you're winning.

Tomlinson won't shed tears over a regime change in San Diego, but he's not breaking news. Barring a minor miracle, sweeping change is ahead.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW