Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins just fine without RG3

» Mike and Kyle Shanahan: Father and son both deserve a tremendous amount of credit for this victory. First of all, Mike Shanahan deserves credit for not rushing RG3 back onto the field before he was ready, giving him time to properly heal. Shanahan was confident in his backup quarterback, and he made the right call. Kyle Shanahan, meanwhile, deserves praise for devising a brilliant game plan. He used a balanced attack (37 passes and 35 runs) to keep the Browns off-kilter. He utilized Cousins' mobility and arm strength to produce chunk yardage on designed rollouts. He called a nearly perfect game.