Move The Sticks: Week 3 preview; Von Miller interview

Published: Sep 20, 2018 at 07:25 AM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are joined by the premiere pass rusher in the NFL, Von Miller, to chat who he looked up to as a defensive player growing up, Khalil Mack, the new roughing the quarterback rule and much more (28:55). The guys preview the entire NFL slate as well (4:28) before they dive into Bucky's favorite matchups of the weekend (23:06). The guys also pick the biggest games across the college football landscape (38:17).

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play:


Listen on Google Play Music

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

MTS: Melvin Gordon ends holdout; Gary Andersen talks Utah State's culture

news

Move The Sticks 2019 Position Prototype Series

news

Move The Sticks 360: 2019 NFL Draft prospects

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Previewing Week 15

news

Move the Sticks: 10 takeaways from Week 9

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: 10 takeaways from Week 8

news

MTS: First-quarter awards, Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: 10 Takeaways from Week 4

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Contender or pretender?

news

Move The Sticks: Time to hit the panic button?

news

Move The Sticks: 10 takeaways from Week 2

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW