Move The Sticks Podcast: 10 Takeaways from Week 4

Published: Oct 01, 2018 at 06:00 AM

After an exhilarating Week 4 of NFL action, Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks share their most prominent takeaways from the weekend, including -- Matt Nagy made life really easy for Mitchell Trubisky (1:05), the Bengals are a playoff contender (4:30), cast aside all worries in New England (12:40), the Chargers' Derwin James is the real deal (18:10) & the Giants are the most disappointing team in the NFL (25:20).

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play:

![Listen on Google Play Music](https://play.google.com/music/m/Iwjr5t3klin4pofuqzphb2wffnq?t=NFLMovetheStickswithDanielJeremiah_BuckyBrooks&utmsource=globalco&utmmedium=prtnr&utmcontent=Mar2515&utm_campaign=PartBadge&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-mu-PartBadge-Mar2515-1)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

MTS: Melvin Gordon ends holdout; Gary Andersen talks Utah State's culture

news

Move The Sticks 2019 Position Prototype Series

news

Move The Sticks 360: 2019 NFL Draft prospects

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Previewing Week 15

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: 10 takeaways from Week 8

news

MTS: First-quarter awards, Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Contender or pretender?

news

Move The Sticks: Week 3 preview; Von Miller interview

news

Move The Sticks: Time to hit the panic button?

news

Move The Sticks: 10 takeaways from Week 2

news

Move The Sticks: Week 2 preview; Jordan Palmer interview