Move The Sticks Podcast: 10 Takeaways from Week 4

After an exhilarating Week 4 of NFL action, Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks share their most prominent takeaways from the weekend, including -- Matt Nagy made life really easy for Mitchell Trubisky (1:05), the Bengals are a playoff contender (4:30), cast aside all worries in New England (12:40), the Chargers' Derwin James is the real deal (18:10) & the Giants are the most disappointing team in the NFL (25:20).
