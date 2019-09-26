MTS: Melvin Gordon ends holdout; Gary Andersen talks Utah State's culture

Published: Sep 26, 2019 at 09:52 AM

DJ and Bucky are back with a new episode. To start off, the pair react to the news of Chargers RB Melvin Gordon ending his contract holdout (1:41). Next, the guys preview the Giants and Redskins Week 4 game and discuss what they expect from Giants' QB Daniel Jones in his second start (8:07). DJ and Bucky also talk about their early college evaluations on Browns' QB Baker Mayfield, from when he was still at Oklahoma (13:22). After that, the guys talk to Utah State's head coach Gary Andersen about the culture at Utah State and his thoughts on his QB Jordan Love (23:19). The pair then give their own evaluations on Love and analyze which of his traits are similar to Patrick Mahomes (37:12). Next, DJ and Bucky talk about the top college football quarterbacks and which NFL teams could look at one in next year's draft (40:38). To wrap up the episode, DJ surprises Bucky with a gift from App State's head coach Eliah Drinkwitz (49:02).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts and Google Play:


Listen on Google Play Music

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move The Sticks 2019 Position Prototype Series

news

Move The Sticks 360: 2019 NFL Draft prospects

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Previewing Week 15

news

Move the Sticks: 10 takeaways from Week 9

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: 10 takeaways from Week 8

news

MTS: First-quarter awards, Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: 10 Takeaways from Week 4

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Contender or pretender?

news

Move The Sticks: Week 3 preview; Von Miller interview

news

Move The Sticks: Time to hit the panic button?

news

Move The Sticks: 10 takeaways from Week 2

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE