MTS: Melvin Gordon ends holdout; Gary Andersen talks Utah State's culture

DJ and Bucky are back with a new episode. To start off, the pair react to the news of Chargers RB Melvin Gordon ending his contract holdout (1:41). Next, the guys preview the Giants and Redskins Week 4 game and discuss what they expect from Giants' QB Daniel Jones in his second start (8:07). DJ and Bucky also talk about their early college evaluations on Browns' QB Baker Mayfield, from when he was still at Oklahoma (13:22). After that, the guys talk to Utah State's head coach Gary Andersen about the culture at Utah State and his thoughts on his QB Jordan Love (23:19). The pair then give their own evaluations on Love and analyze which of his traits are similar to Patrick Mahomes (37:12). Next, DJ and Bucky talk about the top college football quarterbacks and which NFL teams could look at one in next year's draft (40:38). To wrap up the episode, DJ surprises Bucky with a gift from App State's head coach Eliah Drinkwitz (49:02).