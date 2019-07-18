Move The Sticks 2019 Position Prototype Series

Cornerback show description: In the Move the Sticks prototype series finale, DJ & Bucky dive into the cornerback position. First, the guys discuss the CB attributes they look for when scouting the defensive secondary (2:20). Next, we hear from a panel of cornerback experts: 13-year NFL veteran Shawn Springs (6:27), former Jets defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman (20:11), and finally Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy (38:49). Finally, DJ and Bucky round out the show by naming who they believe to be the prototype CB of today's game (41:38). As the hosts explain in the episode, a "prototype" could look different to different coaches.