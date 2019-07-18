Move The Sticks 2019 Position Prototype Series

DJ & Bucky dive into the quarterback position. First, the guys discuss the QB attributes they look for when they're scouting (2:04). Next, we hear from three high-profile quarterback experts -- Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner (6:19), former NFL QB David Carr (45:17) and Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike Holmgren (1:07:38). Finally, DJ and Bucky round out the show by naming who they believe to be the prototype quarterback of today's game (1:18:00).
In the next edition of the Move The Sticks prototype series, DJ & Bucky dive into the running back position. The guys first give the running back attributes they look for when they're scouting (1:23). Next, we hear from three guests who know plenty about running backs -- Maurice Jones-Drew (9:01), Hall of Famer Terrell Davis (24:38) and Titans general manager Jon Robinson (46:44). Finally, DJ and Bucky round out the show by saying who their prototypical running back playing today is (53:52).
In the third edition of the Move The Sticks prototype series, DJ & Bucky dive into wide receivers. First, the guys discuss the WR attributes they look for when they're scouting (2:31). Next, we hear from three wide receiver experts -- Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (7:29), 2-time Super Bowl champion wide receiver Brandon Stokley (23:27), and Super Bowl-winning head coach Brian Billick (41:38). Finally, DJ and Bucky round out the show by naming who they believe to be the prototype wide receivers of today's game (1:03:07).
In the latest edition of the Move The Sticks prototype series, DJ & Bucky dive into the offensive line. First, the guys discuss the OL attributes they look for when they're scouting (1:13). Next, we hear from three offensive line experts: 3-time Pro Bowl center Shaun O'Hara (4:16), veteran offensive line coach Paul Alexander (22:20), and Super Bowl-winning OL coach Howard Mudd (34:12). Finally, DJ and Bucky round out the show by naming who they believe to be the prototype linemen of today's game (47:25).
In the latest edition of the Move the Sticks prototype series, DJ & Bucky break down the tight end position. First, the guys discuss the TE attributes they look for when scouting (1:54). Next, we hear from a panel of tight end experts: Chargers GM Tom Telesco (7:08), and his standout tight end Hunter Henry (17:19), followed by 11-year veteran TE Anthony Becht (30:36). Finally, DJ and Bucky round out the show by naming who they believe to be the prototype tight ends of today's game (46:34).
In the latest edition of the Move the Sticks prototype series, DJ & Bucky break down edge rushers. First, the guys discuss the Edge attributes they look for when scouting these highly valuable athletes (2:45). Next, we hear from a panel of edge rush experts: three-time Super Bowl champion Willie McGinest (7:41), Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy (31:02), and nine-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Demarcus Ware (40:42). Finally, DJ and Bucky round out the show by naming who they believe to be the prototype edge rusher of today's game (51:10). For once, DJ and Bucky agree!
Cornerback show description: In the Move the Sticks prototype series finale, DJ & Bucky dive into the cornerback position. First, the guys discuss the CB attributes they look for when scouting the defensive secondary (2:20). Next, we hear from a panel of cornerback experts: 13-year NFL veteran Shawn Springs (6:27), former Jets defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman (20:11), and finally Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy (38:49). Finally, DJ and Bucky round out the show by naming who they believe to be the prototype CB of today's game (41:38). As the hosts explain in the episode, a "prototype" could look different to different coaches.
