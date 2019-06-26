Move The Sticks 360: 2019 NFL Draft prospects

DJ & Bucky scout Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray. The guys cover three elements of Murray's journey as the 2019 NFL Draft approaches: His winning ability throughout his football career (1:00), being a dual-sport star (21:20), and comparing Murray with former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield (38:50). Interviews include his high school offensive coordinator, national college football analysts, college coaches that played against him, teammates of his at OU, Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley and, of course, the Heisman trophy winner himself.