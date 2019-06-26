Move The Sticks 360: 2019 NFL Draft prospects

DJ & Bucky scout Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray. The guys cover three elements of Murray's journey as the 2019 NFL Draft approaches: His winning ability throughout his football career (1:00), being a dual-sport star (21:20), and comparing Murray with former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield (38:50). Interviews include his high school offensive coordinator, national college football analysts, college coaches that played against him, teammates of his at OU, Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley and, of course, the Heisman trophy winner himself.
DJ & Bucky scout Duke QB Daniel Jones. The guys interview several people close to Jones, including his parents (5:30) & his sister (19:25). Rhett Lewis joins Bucky to interview Jones' high school coach (26:20) & DJ interviews Duke head coach David Cutcliffe (40:30) and Jones' personal QB coach David Morris (44:00), and the Blue Devils QB Daniel Jones joins the show (57:15).
DJ & Bucky scout one of the top QB prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft, Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins. The guys interview several people close to Haskins, including his high school coach Pat Cilento (4:12), Ohio State head coach Ryan Day (12:15), his mentor & former Pro Bowl CB Shawn Springs (19:30), OSU teammates DE Nick Bosa (31:55), WR Parris Campbell (32:40), DT Dre'Mont Jones (34:35), and conclude with interviews from the man himself, Dwayne Haskins (36:50). Plus, DJ & Bucky break down Haskins' ceiling & floor and give their pro comparisons for Haskins (45:10).
Daniel Jeremiah & Bucky Brooks scout one of the top prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft, Ohio State DE Nick Bosa. The guys interview several people close to Bosa, including both of his parents, John Bosa (5:20) and Cheryl Bosa (19:30), his high school coach Roger Harriott (26:50), Ohio State head coach Ryan Day (35:50), OSU teammates QB Dwayne Haskins (39:35), DT Dre'Mont Jones (40:35), WR Parris Campbell (41:25), and conclude the show from the All-American DE Nick Bosa (43:50). Special thanks to NFL Media's Lance Zierlein & Aditi Kinkhabwala for their contributions with the interviews!
DJ & Bucky scout the Clemson Defensive Line: Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant. The guys interview several people close to the D-Linemen, including an elementary school principal (6:50) who knows Christian Wilkins well, Bucky's father, Blake Brooks, who happened to coach Dexter Lawrence in H.S. (24:30), and Clelin Ferrell's H.S. coach Greg Lilly (38:10) to talk about the character and perseverance of the edge rusher. Plus, ESPN scouting analyst Tom Luginbill talks about the DL when they were being recruited (50:20), Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney (57:00) & interviews from the 4 prospects themselves: Austin Bryant & Clelin Ferrell (58:45), Christian Wilkins & Dexter Lawrence (1:04:55).
