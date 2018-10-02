MTS: First-quarter awards, Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow

Published: Oct 02, 2018 at 10:07 AM

Daniel Jeremiah & Bucky Brooks examine Patrick Mahomes' magical (and ambidextrous) performance in Denver (1:30) and compare Patrick's season to all-time greats' best years (4:15). After, DJ and Bucky reveal their First-Quarter awards (6:50) & discuss Earl Thomas' injury and LeVeon Bell's Week 7 return (12:25). The MTS guys then dissect a captivating weekend that was in college football (18:00) & welcome Clemson wideout Hunter Renfrow to the show (23:30) to discuss his game-winning catch in the 2017 National Championship (31:40).

Listen to the podcast below:

![Listen on Google Play Music](https://play.google.com/music/m/Iwjr5t3klin4pofuqzphb2wffnq?t=NFLMovetheStickswithDanielJeremiah_BuckyBrooks&utmsource=globalco&utmmedium=prtnr&utmcontent=Mar2515&utm_campaign=PartBadge&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-mu-PartBadge-Mar2515-1)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

MTS: Melvin Gordon ends holdout; Gary Andersen talks Utah State's culture

news

Move The Sticks 2019 Position Prototype Series

news

Move The Sticks 360: 2019 NFL Draft prospects

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Previewing Week 15

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: 10 takeaways from Week 8

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: 10 Takeaways from Week 4

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Contender or pretender?

news

Move The Sticks: Week 3 preview; Von Miller interview

news

Move The Sticks: Time to hit the panic button?

news

Move The Sticks: 10 takeaways from Week 2

news

Move The Sticks: Week 2 preview; Jordan Palmer interview