MTS: First-quarter awards, Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow

Daniel Jeremiah & Bucky Brooks examine Patrick Mahomes' magical (and ambidextrous) performance in Denver (1:30) and compare Patrick's season to all-time greats' best years (4:15). After, DJ and Bucky reveal their First-Quarter awards (6:50) & discuss Earl Thomas' injury and LeVeon Bell's Week 7 return (12:25). The MTS guys then dissect a captivating weekend that was in college football (18:00) & welcome Clemson wideout Hunter Renfrow to the show (23:30) to discuss his game-winning catch in the 2017 National Championship (31:40).
Listen to the podcast below:
![Listen on Google Play Music](https://play.google.com/music/m/Iwjr5t3klin4pofuqzphb2wffnq?t=NFLMovetheStickswithDanielJeremiah_BuckyBrooks&utmsource=globalco&utmmedium=prtnr&utmcontent=Mar2515&utm_campaign=PartBadge&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-mu-PartBadge-Mar2515-1)