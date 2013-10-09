Kiko Alonso among rising rookies; Tavon Austin off to slow start

As the season goes on, teams are going to be asking their scouts about this promising young corner. Cooper has five passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble in five games and one start -- which, by the way, is as many starts as he had at cornerback in college at Rutgers. The smart, strong Cooper has the kind of cover skills that are rarely seen in a rookie. He looks like former standout cornerback Al Harris, who wore the same number (31) as Cooper -- and happens to be his position coach with the Chiefs. Kansas City general manager John Dorsey and his staff earned their paycheck digging out this gem, who was released by the San Francisco 49ers after being drafted in the seventh round.