Kiffin: Blame me, not Tony Romo, for Cowboys' loss

We all know Tony Romo took the brunt of the criticism for the Cowboys' 51-48 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
The quarterback's late interception doomed Dallas, overshadowing what had been a day of historic production. A lot of the Romo castigation has felt unfair, especially when you're talking about a game in which the Cowboys' defense surrendered 51 points.
Cowboys defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin understands his unit's role in what transpired at JerrahWorld.
"We've got to play better, that's for sure," Kiffin said Wednesday, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "The other night was not good, and we just go back to work and get better.
"I want to say this: People will say 'Tony Romo throws the interception, and he can't win the big one.' He went toe-to-toe with one of the best ever in the game of football and (Manning) will be in the Hall of Fame. But don't put that on (Romo). You put that one on me, but don't put that one on Tony Romo. We've got to play better. We do."
Jerry Jones fired Rob Ryan because he believed the Cowboys' defense was capable of much more than they showed in 2012. Kiffin's getting even less out of a far healthier unit in the early part of 2013.
The Cowboys rank 28th in total defense and are on pace to allow 6,547 yards this season. That figure would obliterate the team-record 5,687 yards the D surrendered last season.
But yeah, it's all Romo's fault.