Keyshawn Johnson rips 'entitled' Justin Bieber

Keyshawn Johnson isn't finished with Justin Bieber after confronting the pop star for allegedly driving his Ferrari at freeway speeds through a gated community in Calabasas, Calif.
Johnson said he was beyond peeved because he saw Bieber switch seats with his African-American passenger as they pulled into the garage. Johnson saw the move as a transparent attempt to get Bieber off the hook.
"Look man, I know the difference between a black kid driving a car and a white kid driving a car," the former NFL wide receiver told TMZ.com in a video posted Friday. "I got biracial kids."
And that was the tame part of the interview.
The anger stems from earlier this week, when Johnson said he was helping his 3-year-old daughter into a small electric car when Bieber's Ferrari allegedly tore through the neighborhood. Johnson tried to confront the singer about his driving. Authorites are investigating.
The more Johnson talked in the video about Bieber, the more animated he became. Johnson called the 19-year-old "entitled," saying he speeds up and down the highway, and accused Bieber of spitting on people in the neighborhood.
"That's why all the neighbors is mad," Johnson said. "You can't do that."
Johnson conceded that Bieber doesn't have to answer to him, just the district attorney's office. Bieber's "handlers, goons and henchmen" will have to defend the singer, Johnson said.
"I don't make no money off of him," he said. "At the end of the day, all I want to do is protect my kids."