Kevin Kolb, John Skelton to sit out preseason finale

Arizona Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt would love to have picked a starting quarterback by now. He really would.
OTAs, minicamp, training camp and three preseason games provided ample opportunity for either Kevin Kolb or John Skelton to separate in this competition. Neither man has been able to do that, however, typified by the struggles of each QB against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.
So here we are. Less than two weeks before kickoff and Whisenhunt is telling the media no decision has been made. Darren Urban of the Cardinals' team site reported Monday that rookie Ryan Lindley will start the Cardinals' final preseason game. He'll be backed up by Rich Bartel.
Skelton and Kolb won't play -- their final pleas to be made on the practice field this week. Whisenhunt made it clear Lindley is not in the mix to be the starter, though the kid will obviously get his chance to put a bug in the coach's ear.
It's easy to criticize Whisenhunt for indecisiveness, but he's not exactly choosing between a Lamborghini or a Ferrari here. It's more like 6-10 or 5-11.