Keenan Lewis says he's visiting New Orleans Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers don't want to lose Keenan Lewis, but the free-agent cornerback won't be easy to re-sign. Especially with a potential suitor closing in.
The New Orleans Saints and Lewis would make an interesting pair. Playing lots of zone coverage in Pittsburgh, Lewis would be used differently in New Orleans. New coordinator Rob Ryan asks his corners to play a generous portion of man, but Lewis appears up to the task. He produced streaks of outstanding coverage in 2012, deflecting 16 passes during a breakout season.
Ryan's 3-4 scheme demands solid cornerback play to operate effectively -- we saw some improvement in Dallas last season after the Cowboys signed Brandon Carr and drafted Morris Claiborne. The Saints could use new blood at the position alongside Jabari Greer and Patrick Robinson.
We have Lewis ranked as our fifth-best available corner. He's part of a talent-rich group that hasn't been plucked off the market as quickly as some expected. He sits behind Brent Grimes, Sean Smith, Aqib Talib and Antoine Winfield on our list, but Lewis is an ascending player who's just 26 years old. It's easy to see why the Saints are intrigued.