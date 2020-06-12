Kareem Hunt sees Browns RBs 'taking over' in Stefanski's offense

Last year's Cleveland Browns received plenty of hype for the talent they had on paper.

One of their key additions, Kareem Hunt, wasn't available until the second half of the season, but that didn't stop Browns fans from fantasizing. If they're (insert record here) by Week 9, and then they get Hunt back? Watch out!

We all know what happened. But lost in the Browns' massive disappointment were the small sparks of potential displayed by Hunt, who still recorded over 450 all-purpose yards despite playing second fiddle to the NFL's No. 2 rusher in Nick Chubb. He expects to contribute much more now that he isn't facing a half-season-long suspension, mainly because his new head coach runs an offense that aims to maximize the talents of its runners -- just ask Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison.

"They run a lot of two backs," Hunt told the team's in-house radio show. "I see myself just coming in and being a 1-2 (punch). You know, Nick and I just coming in and taking over the game every week."

Hunt's contributions came mostly in the passing game in 2019 as part of an offense that had very little of an identity by the time he was able to suit up for his hometown team. That was no fault of Hunt's, and it sounds as if it won't be a problem under Kevin Stefanski.

"They see me as a running back, not like a gadget type guy," Hunt said, "a running back in a 1-2 (punch) and I respect that."

Browns fans and the league at large were robbed of what could have been the best tandem in the NFL last season because of both Hunt's suspension and former head coach Freddie Kitchens' general inability to scheme his players to legitimate production. But the evidence of a special pairing was visible on the practice fields in Berea in the summer leading up to the 2019 season. Hunt flashed whenever he touched the football and was the best player on a field that also included Chubb, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr.

If Stefanski -- whose traditional power sets open avenues for success for tight ends and those occupying the backfield (don't forget about fullback Andy Janovich) -- can get Hunt going early, Cleveland's fanbase might be cheering on a pairing that could somewhat realistically flirt with an achievement last seen from Browns runners in 1985. Yes, it's been 35 years since the Browns last featured two 1,000-yard rushers (Earnest Byner and Kevin Mack) in the same season, an accomplishment that required Cleveland to hand the ball off to one of the two a combined 466 times.