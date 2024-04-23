Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Chiefs fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Kansas City Chiefs Draft Overview
2023 record: 11-6
First in AFC West; won Super Bowl LVIII vs 49ers
Chiefs 2024 draft picks (7):
Round 1, pick 32
Round 2, pick 64
Round 3, pick 95
Round 4, pick 132
Round 5, pick 159 (From DAL 2023 Draft trade)
Round 5, pick 173
Round 7, pick 221 (From CAR; Dennis Daley trade from TEN L'Jarius Sneed trade)
Chiefs team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Wide Receiver, Offensive Tackle, Cornerback, Running Back, Interior OL
Projected Chiefs first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 32
|Daniel Jeremiah
|WR Adonai Mitchell (TEX)
|Charles Davis
|OT Amarius Mims (UGA)
|Lance Zierlein
|WR Ladd McConkey (UGA)
|Bucky Brooks
|CB Kamari Lassiter (UGA)
|Peter Schrager
|WR Ja’Lynn Polk (WASH)
Chiefs 2024 Opponents:
Home
Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, Buccaneers, Texans
Away
Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Bills, 49ers
Chiefs Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|P Matt Araiza
|WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (released)
|TE Irv Smith Jr. (Bengals)
|G Nick Allegretti (Commanders)
|WR Marquise Brown (Cardinals)
|P Tommy Townsend (Texans)
|QB Carson Wentz (Rams)
|LB Willie Gay (Saints)
|TE Jody Fortson (Dolphins)
|CB L'Jarius Sneed (trade - Tiants)
Chiefs Decision Makers
Chairman and CEO: Clark Hunt
President: Mark Donovan
General Manager: Brett Veach
Head Coach: Andy Reid
Brett Veach
- Veach was promoted to Chiefs GM in July 2017
- 2015-17: KC Co-Dir. of Player Personnel
- 2013-14: KC Pro & College Personnel Analyst
Chiefs Draft Notes since 2018
- 41 total players selected
- 2 Pro Bowlers selected (KR Mecole Hardman, center Creed Humphrey)
- 1 All-pro selected (CB Trent McDuffie: #21 ovr pick in 2022; only KC pick higher than No. 30 ovr under Veach as GM)
> Veach was not Chiefs GM during 2017 Draft
- Veach played a heavy role in scouting Patrick Mahomes (Veach: Co-Director of PP)
- Veach reportedly called Mahomes "the greatest player I've ever seen" entering 2017 NFL Draft
- KC traded up with BUF to get No. 10 pick & take Mahomes
- KC has won the AFC West in all 7 of Veach's seasons as GM, and their 85-30 W-L in that span (.739 win percent) is best in NFL
- KC has made AFC Champ. in each of the last 6 seasons (Won 3 Super Bowls in span)
- The Chiefs have won 3 Super Bowls with Veach as GM
- Super Bowl LIV, LVII & LVIII champions
- Also appeared in Super Bowl LV (lost to TB)
- KC has used their last 3 first round picks on a defensive player
- DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah in 2023, CB Trent McDuffie & DE George Karlaftis in 2022
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (No. 32 overall in 2020) is the only offensive player drafted in the 1st round under Veach as GM
- KC did not have a 1st Rd pick in 2021, 2019 or 2018
- KC has not drafted a WR in the 1st Round since 2011 (Jonathan Baldwin selected 26th overall in 2011 Draft)
- KC used 2nd-Round pick on a WR in 3 of the last 5 drafts: Rashee Rice (2023), Skyy Moore (2022), Mecole Hardman (2019)
- QB & TE are the only offensive/defensive positions that KC has not drafted in the top 3 rounds with Veach as GM
- TE Travis Kelce will be 35 years old on Oct 5th
Chiefs First Round Picks in Last 10 Drafts
|Position
|Player
|Pick
|Year
|College
|DE
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|31st
|2023
|Kansas State
|CB
|Trent McDuffie
|21st
|2022
|Washington
|DE
|George Karlaftis
|30th
|2022
|Purdue
|RB
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|32nd
|2020
|LSU
|QB
|Patrick Mahomes
|10th
|2017
|Texas Tech
|CB
|Marcus Peters
|18th
|2015
|Washington
|DE
|Dee Ford
|23rd
|2014
|Auburn
Last time Chiefs picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2017
|Patrick Mahomes
|Texas Tech
|10th
|RB
|2020
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|LSU
|32nd
|WR
|2011
|Jonathan Baldwin
|Pittsburgh
|26th
|TE
|1997
|Tony Gonzalez
|Cal
|13th
|T
|2013
|Eric Fisher
|Central Michigan
|1st
|G
|2008
|Brad Budde
|USC
|11th
|DE
|2023
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|Kansas State
|31st
|DT
|2012
|Dontari Poe
|Memphis
|11th
|LB
|2005
|Derrick Johnson
|Texas
|15th
|CB
|2022
|Trent McDuffie
|Washington
|21st
|S
|2010
|Eric Berry
|Tennessee
|5th
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.