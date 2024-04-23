 Skip to main content
Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 23, 2024 at 12:52 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Chiefs fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Kansas City's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Kansas City Chiefs Draft Overview

2023 record: 11-6
First in AFC West; won Super Bowl LVIII vs 49ers

Chiefs 2024 draft picks (7):

Round 1, pick 32
Round 2, pick 64
Round 3, pick 95
Round 4, pick 132
Round 5, pick 159 (From DAL 2023 Draft trade)
Round 5, pick 173
Round 7, pick 221 (From CAR; Dennis Daley trade from TEN L'Jarius Sneed trade)

Chiefs team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Wide Receiver, Offensive Tackle, Cornerback, Running Back, Interior OL

Projected Chiefs first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 32
Daniel Jeremiah WR Adonai Mitchell (TEX)
Charles Davis OT Amarius Mims (UGA)
Lance Zierlein WR Ladd McConkey (UGA)
Bucky Brooks CB Kamari Lassiter (UGA)
Peter Schrager WR Ja’Lynn Polk (WASH)

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

Chiefs 2024 Opponents:

Home

Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, Buccaneers, Texans

Away

Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Bills, 49ers

Chiefs Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
P Matt Araiza WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (released)
TE Irv Smith Jr. (Bengals) G Nick Allegretti (Commanders)
WR Marquise Brown (Cardinals) P Tommy Townsend (Texans)
QB Carson Wentz (Rams) LB Willie Gay (Saints)
TE Jody Fortson (Dolphins)
CB L'Jarius Sneed (trade - Tiants)

Chiefs Decision Makers

Chairman and CEO: Clark Hunt

President: Mark Donovan

General Manager: Brett Veach

Head Coach: Andy Reid

Brett Veach

- Veach was promoted to Chiefs GM in July 2017

- 2015-17: KC Co-Dir. of Player Personnel

- 2013-14: KC Pro & College Personnel Analyst

Chiefs Draft Notes since 2018

- 41 total players selected

- 2 Pro Bowlers selected (KR Mecole Hardman, center Creed Humphrey)

- 1 All-pro selected (CB Trent McDuffie: #21 ovr pick in 2022; only KC pick higher than No. 30 ovr under Veach as GM)

> Veach was not Chiefs GM during 2017 Draft

- Veach played a heavy role in scouting Patrick Mahomes (Veach: Co-Director of PP)

- Veach reportedly called Mahomes "the greatest player I've ever seen" entering 2017 NFL Draft

- KC traded up with BUF to get No. 10 pick & take Mahomes

- KC has won the AFC West in all 7 of Veach's seasons as GM, and their 85-30 W-L in that span (.739 win percent) is best in NFL

- KC has made AFC Champ. in each of the last 6 seasons (Won 3 Super Bowls in span)

- The Chiefs have won 3 Super Bowls with Veach as GM

- Super Bowl LIV, LVII & LVIII champions

- Also appeared in Super Bowl LV (lost to TB)

- KC has used their last 3 first round picks on a defensive player

- DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah in 2023, CB Trent McDuffie & DE George Karlaftis in 2022

- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (No. 32 overall in 2020) is the only offensive player drafted in the 1st round under Veach as GM

- KC did not have a 1st Rd pick in 2021, 2019 or 2018

- KC has not drafted a WR in the 1st Round since 2011 (Jonathan Baldwin selected 26th overall in 2011 Draft)

- KC used 2nd-Round pick on a WR in 3 of the last 5 drafts: Rashee Rice (2023), Skyy Moore (2022), Mecole Hardman (2019)

- QB & TE are the only offensive/defensive positions that KC has not drafted in the top 3 rounds with Veach as GM

- TE Travis Kelce will be 35 years old on Oct 5th

Chiefs First Round Picks in Last 10 Drafts

Table inside Article
Position Player Pick Year College
DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah 31st 2023 Kansas State
CB Trent McDuffie 21st 2022 Washington
DE George Karlaftis 30th 2022 Purdue
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 32nd 2020 LSU
QB Patrick Mahomes 10th 2017 Texas Tech
CB Marcus Peters 18th 2015 Washington
DE Dee Ford 23rd 2014 Auburn

Last time Chiefs picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2017 Patrick Mahomes Texas Tech 10th
RB 2020 Clyde Edwards-Helaire LSU 32nd
WR 2011 Jonathan Baldwin Pittsburgh 26th
TE 1997 Tony Gonzalez Cal 13th
T 2013 Eric Fisher Central Michigan 1st
G 2008 Brad Budde USC 11th
DE 2023 Felix Anudike-Uzomah Kansas State 31st
DT 2012 Dontari Poe Memphis 11th
LB 2005 Derrick Johnson Texas 15th
CB 2022 Trent McDuffie Washington 21st
S 2010 Eric Berry Tennessee 5th
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

