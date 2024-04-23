Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Brett Veach

- Veach was promoted to Chiefs GM in July 2017

- 2015-17: KC Co-Dir. of Player Personnel

- 2013-14: KC Pro & College Personnel Analyst

Chiefs Draft Notes since 2018

- 41 total players selected

- 2 Pro Bowlers selected (KR Mecole Hardman, center Creed Humphrey)

- 1 All-pro selected (CB Trent McDuffie: #21 ovr pick in 2022; only KC pick higher than No. 30 ovr under Veach as GM)

> Veach was not Chiefs GM during 2017 Draft

- Veach played a heavy role in scouting Patrick Mahomes (Veach: Co-Director of PP)

- Veach reportedly called Mahomes "the greatest player I've ever seen" entering 2017 NFL Draft

- KC traded up with BUF to get No. 10 pick & take Mahomes

- KC has won the AFC West in all 7 of Veach's seasons as GM, and their 85-30 W-L in that span (.739 win percent) is best in NFL

- KC has made AFC Champ. in each of the last 6 seasons (Won 3 Super Bowls in span)

- The Chiefs have won 3 Super Bowls with Veach as GM

- Super Bowl LIV, LVII & LVIII champions

- Also appeared in Super Bowl LV (lost to TB)

- KC has used their last 3 first round picks on a defensive player

- DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah in 2023, CB Trent McDuffie & DE George Karlaftis in 2022

- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (No. 32 overall in 2020) is the only offensive player drafted in the 1st round under Veach as GM

- KC did not have a 1st Rd pick in 2021, 2019 or 2018

- KC has not drafted a WR in the 1st Round since 2011 (Jonathan Baldwin selected 26th overall in 2011 Draft)

- KC used 2nd-Round pick on a WR in 3 of the last 5 drafts: Rashee Rice (2023), Skyy Moore (2022), Mecole Hardman (2019)

- QB & TE are the only offensive/defensive positions that KC has not drafted in the top 3 rounds with Veach as GM