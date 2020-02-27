K'Lavon Chaisson: I'm most valuable player in 2020 NFL Draft

"It's obvious. I'm going to be honest -- I'm actually the most valuable player in this draft ... and we all know that. When you hire somebody, do you want to hire someone who speaks one language? Or do you want to hire somebody that speaks three languages? I speak three languages," Chaisson said on Thursday during his NFL Scouting Combine media session. "I can pass rush, drop in coverage and cover anybody you want me to cover, and I can play the run. No offensive lineman will ever just move me off the ball and bully me."