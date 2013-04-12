Justin Tuck hopes Victor Cruz attends Giants' workouts

As the biggest fish left in the pond, restricted free-agent wide receiver Victor Cruz will garner attention with every decision he makes from here on out.
While Cruz reportedly has said he wants to stay with the New York Giants so he can work with rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z on marketing opportunities, it seems unlikely that Cruz will report to the team's strength and conditioning program next week without a new contract.
However, defensive end Justin Tuck said Thursday at an "NFL Play 60" event that he believes there is "no reason" to believe the receiver won't show up.
"To me, I think the biggest way things get settled is to be there, just in good faith, I guess," Tuck said via the New York Daily News. "But I can't answer questions for Victor. He has to do what is best for him."
"Good faith" is a great phrase to be bandied around by those of us not seeking to get paid. But, as Cruz's agent Tom Condon will point out, it doesn't provide the player with any leverage in negotiating a new contract. Cruz did show up at Duke University this week to work out with Giants quarterback Eli Manning and others.
The Giants and Cruz seem to be at a standstill in negotiations and nothing likely will happen until more important deadlines approach.
"Hopefully, when it is all said and done, he is doing the salsa in a Giants uniform next season," Tuck said. "That's all I worry about."