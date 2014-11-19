Justin Houston tops pending free agents who must be re-signed

Murray is having the season of a lifetime, rushing for a league-high 1,233 yards at a pace that will put him within spitting distance of 2,000. It's worth noting that after giving him an average of 27 carries per game over the first seven weeks this season, Dallas has lightened the load a bit, handing him the rock just 19 times in each of the past three games. The Cowboys should definitely try to bring him back in 2015 -- so what is he doing on this part of the list? That should only happen if they can get him for no more than three years. Murray is still just 26, but you always worry about the big picture with running backs, who get banged up and tend to lose their quickness over time. I would not sign Murray to a long-term deal, though I'm guessing he'll demand one -- which is why he falls here.