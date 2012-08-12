Justin Blackmon working with Jaguars' first team

The rookie wide receiver worked with the Jacksonville Jaguars' first unit in practice on Sunday, according to the Jags' official team site.
Jaguars coach Mike Mularkey said the idea is to have Blackmon and quarterback Blaine Gabbert get as many reps as possible.
Showing restraint foreign to Pete Carroll, the Jags waited the customary three days post-signing before allowing Blackmon to practice in full pads on Sunday.
Blackmon -- who will be featured in our upcoming video series, "Everything to Prove," which debuts Aug. 15 -- is expected to start on Friday against the New Orleans Saints, despite the holdout that cost him the first 12 days of camp.
The Jaguars are clearly in catch-up mode here, but there's no sense easing him into the mix. Rookie wide receivers of Blackmon's ilk are supposed to make an instant impact in the NFL. He's signed, he's healthy, put him to work and see what happens.