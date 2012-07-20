Justin Blackmon, Jaguars reportedly in contract talks

While much of the talk about the holdup in the Jaguars/Blackmon talks has centered on the team looking to defer significant portions of his slotted $11,903,272 signing bonus, that might not be too big of an issue. According to a source familiar with how the Jaguars structure payments to players chosen in the first two rounds of the draft, at least 50 percent of Blackmon's signing bonus will be deferred to future years. Exactly 50 percent of 2011 first-round pick Blaine Gabbert's signing bonus was deferred, as was exactly 50 percent of 2012 second-round pick Andre Branch's bonus. The Jaguars seeking similar deferments is about policy, not punishment.