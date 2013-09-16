Around the League

Josh Gordon rejoins Browns after 2-game suspension

Published: Sep 16, 2013 at 07:56 AM
Chris Wesseling

The Cleveland Brownsdon't know who will start at quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Whoever is under center will receive a boost from the return of the team's best wide receiver.

Josh Gordon rejoined the Browns on Monday after being suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Humbled by the prospect of a one-year suspension for his next positive drug test, Gordon said, via The Plain Dealer, that he knows he's running out of chances.

Already charged with having a questionable work ethic and entitlement mentality since joining the Browns last season, Gordon said he realizes other teams might question if he's worth the risk if he messes up again.

On the field, though, the coaching staff will welcome back Gordon with open arms.

While Jordan Cameron has emerged as one of the most productive tight ends in the league, the Browns' wide receivers have lacked any semblance of big-play ability.

Drop-prone Greg Little already has muffed three passes and carries a catch percentage of just 44.4. Davone Bess is averaging a paltry 8.5 yards on 10 receptions. Gordon's return provides the offense with a speed threat to challenge defenses downfield in Norv Turner's vertical offense.

As well as the Browns' defensive front seven is playing, this team will only go as far as the quarterback takes them. Whoever takes the reins Sunday at least will have a fighting chance with Gordon back in the lineup.

