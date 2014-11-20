Josh Gordon, Dolphins' defense ready to rock in Week 12

After watching the Titans surrender 200-plus rushing yards to Le'Veon Bell in Week 11, the Eagles will make it a point to feed McCoy early and often, to see if Tennessee's defense has solved the issues that led to last week's dismal performance. McCoy's numbers are down from 2013, but he's started to be a big factor in the game plan, notching 20-plus carries in five of the Eagles' past six games. McCoy has found more success running to the left behind Jason Peters and Evan Mathis (McCoy averages 4 yards per attempt on rushes to that side, compared with 3.3 up the middle and 3.8 to the right), meaning the Titans must try to adjust their defensive front to account for a left-handed running game. If McCoy enjoys success from the get-go on a variety of off-tackle and stretch plays to the left, Tennessee will have a tough time defending the Eagles' potent bootleg passing game to the right. Given quarterback Mark Sanchez's ability to make pinpoint throws rolling to his right, the Titans' game plan must revolve around stopping the run, to disrupt the rhythm and flow of the Eagles' offense.