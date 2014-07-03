Josh Gordon appeal hearing scheduled for late July

Josh Gordon's name didn't come up in the trioofsuspensions announced Thursday on the eve of a holiday weekend for the NFL. It's possible we won't know the fate of the Cleveland Browns wide receiver for several more weeks.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Gordon's suspension appeal hearing will be held at the end of July, according to a source familiar with the timing of the player's appeal. ProFootballTalk had the first report.
Browns training camp starts on July 26, meaning Gordon could potentially participate in team workouts while waiting for his appeal to be heard.
Gordon faces a potentially lengthy suspension for a positive drug test. The appeal hearing could be nixed if the NFL and NFL Players Association strike a deal on a reduced suspension for Gordon, who was the NFL's leading receiver in 2013.
Gordon was suspended two games and fined four game checks by the NFL for violating the league's substance abuse policy last year. He also failed at least one marijuana test at Baylor, leading to an indefinite ban.