Jordan Howard enjoys fantasy breakout in Week 5

In a surprising twist, Giovani Bernard started for the Bengals on Sunday over Jeremy Hill. The Bengals backfield heading into this game had been, for the most part, ineffective this season with the team averaging 3.1 yards per carry (30th in the NFL). Bernard did what he does best, and was efficient on the ground and through the air for 96 yards from scrimmage on his 15 touches. Hill only had four touches, as the Bengals were playing from behind almost the entire game. Hill also suffered a chest injury in the second half, the severity of which is not known yet so that's something his owners will need to monitor. Next week, the Bengals are on to New England. It will likely be another Bernard-friendly game script.