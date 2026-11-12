Jonathan Taylor back to 'regular scheduled programming' after remaining with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor said he's "back to our regular scheduled program" after remaining with the team through the NFL's trade deadline. The three-time Pro Bowler had been the subject of rampant trade speculation over the past month, but he was not one of the four players the Colts offloaded.

Asked Thursday if he wanted to be dealt at Tuesday's deadline, Taylor didn't give a clear answer and reiterated that it was "just regular scheduled programming" for him this week.

"It's all water under the bridge now," Taylor told reporters. "So, that's why I was excited to come see you guys because I'm thinking we're gonna talk about the Miami Dolphins now. I thought you were all sick of (the trade rumors)."

The Colts host the Dolphins on Sunday, hoping to snap their five-game losing streak. But they'll have a less-talented roster after parting ways with four starters.

Indianapolis shipped All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen to the San Francisco 49ers for 2027 fourth-round and sixth-round picks, respectively. The Colts also traded wide receiver Josh Downs and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for 2027 fourth-round and fifth-round picks. All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson was sent out as well, joining the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder.

All four of those aforementioned players are on expiring deals. However, Taylor signed a two-year, $44 million extension in August that keeps him under contract through the 2028 season. With that in mind, the Colts didn't have to rush into a trade out of fear that he could leave in free agency.

In fact, New York Giants coach John Harbaugh confirmed Sunday, two days before the deadline, that they tried to trade for Taylor, but the Colts didn't budge. New York offered Indianapolis a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in exchange for Taylor, per Fox Sports.

"I'm not saying that report's not true," Harbaugh said after the Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. "Those conversations are taking place. If something happens for any player, (I) can't talk about any (specific) player because they're with other teams right now, but we're not ruling anything out."

Ultimately, Taylor stayed put and will now face the Giants at home in Week 12.

Taylor said Thursday that the Colts "lost some gold standard guys" at the trade deadline. However, he added that their departures are above his pay grade and deferred to owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon and the Colts' front office regarding the team's long-term plans.

"Those are some hard decisions that you have to make," Taylor said. "I'm glad I don't have to make those decisions. … I would hate to be in that situation, but I know that they have a vision and a plan for it."

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones was more forceful in his displeasure when discussing the team's recent trades that cost him his best offensive lineman, Nelson, and top receivers, Downs and Allen.

"Honestly, you're not happy to see it, right?" Jones said. "You're a player, and you're going out there and competing and doing everything you can to win games. So, you're not happy to see a lot of those decisions, but like I said, it's outside of our control and our job is to be prepared and play and play well."

Even with Allen and Downs, who combined for 73 catches for 705 yards and two touchdowns this year in Indy, the Colts' offense ranks 24th in the NFL at 20.4 points per game. Jones has also been one of the league's worst starting quarterbacks, evidenced by his league-low 68.9 passer rating.

Now, Jones' leading receiver is veteran journeyman Laquon Treadwell, who has 16 catches for 215 yards. Colts coach Shane Steichen also revealed that Anthony Gould will replace Downs as their starting slot receiver. Gould, a 2024 fifth-round pick, has played only two offensive snaps this season and has just four catches for 45 yards in three years.

Indianapolis has lost 14 of its last 16 games and appears headed toward its sixth straight season without a playoff berth, the team's longest drought since the 1990s. Amid so much losing, Taylor, who has not played in a playoff game since his rookie year in 2020, was asked if he's willing to be a part of a rebuild.

Again, he did not give a clear answer.

"Moves have already been made," Taylor said, zeroing in on this week. "It's time to go win versus Miami, baby."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.