Jonathan Martin meeting with Ted Wells for second time

Days after he was placed on the Miami Dolphins' non-football illness list, Jonathan Martin is once again meeting with independent investigator Ted Wells.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Wells and Martin will meet Thursday in Los Angeles as a follow-up to the seven-hour long session that took place Nov. 15 in New York City, per a source briefed on the impending meeting.
Martin walked away from the Dolphins in late October. Shortly after, reports surfaced indicating that Martin allegedly was mistreated by fellow offensive lineman Richie Incognito.
Incognito was suspended by the Dolphins on Nov. 3 for conduct detrimental to the team after a threatening voice mail surfaced that contains Incognito using a racial slur.
Despite Martin's placement on the NFI list, the Dolphins will pay the offensive tackle's salary for the remainder of the season, per Rapoport.
Martin likely has played his last down for the Dolphins, regardless of what comes out of this second meeting with Wells. A player can return from the NFI list only if it involves a substance-abuse issue.