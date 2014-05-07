Johnny Manziel's Mountain Express

Johnny Manziel is one of the most exciting and controversial draft prospects in recent years. He's had a roller coaster of thrills and off-the-field spills. Relive his memorable ride.
Published: May 07, 2014 at 06:46 AM
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Former All-Pro linebacker Aldon Smith, 2011 No. 7 overall pick by 49ers, dead at 36
Aldon Smith, the troubled but talented pass rusher whose promising career was derailed by legal problems, has died at age 36. The San Francisco 49ers announced Smith's death on Saturday night. The team did not disclose a cause of death.
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NFL Network: Free-agent WR Stefon Diggs won't receive discipline from NFL over assault case
The league notified free-agent WR Stefon Diggs on Friday that it concluded its investigation and there is insufficient evidence to support a finding of a personal conduct policy violation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.