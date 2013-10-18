John Skelton to work out for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source, that the Buccaneers will work out free-agent John Skelton -- among others -- on Friday.
Skelton was released by the Cincinnati Bengals during the final round of training camp cuts. He then signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, but the team released him in early October.
The Bucs were left in a tough spot depth-wise when coach Greg Schiano and general manager Mark Dominik made the decision to bench -- and eventually release -- Josh Freeman in favor of rookie Mike Glennon.