Around the League

Presented By

Joe Haden, Cleveland Browns work on long-term deal

Published: Feb 12, 2014 at 03:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Scrapping their front office wasn't the only important business matter for the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday.

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Wednesday that the Browns spoke with Joe Haden's representatives Tuesday, according to a source involved in the talks. The sides have been negotiating a long-term contract for the Pro Bowl cornerback.

Despite the regime change, Haden appears to top the Browns' priority list. The team has been molding the star corner into the face of the franchise. Reaching out to his representatives to make sure the ball keeps rolling forward on a day of so much drama underscores that notion.

Haden is entering the final season of his rookie contract, which is set to pay him $6.7 million in 2014.

The 24-year-old is a true No. 1 cornerback who has the ability to mirror an opponent's best receiver when asked. Locking him up long term is key for a unit that finished in the top 10 in overall defense in 2013 and No. 8 against the pass.

During the Pro Bowl, Haden told Around The League that he was excited to work with new coach Mike Pettine, who coached Darrelle Revis with the New York Jets, Haden noted. Now he will want to receive a big contract, like Revis (while Revis makes $16 million per season, Haden likely will be closer to $11-12 million per season).

Many of the best NFL cornerbacks are young and have yet to be paid -- i.e. Haden, Patrick Peterson and Richard Sherman. The contract negotiations early this offseason will set the tone for the cornerback market.

On the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys talk Michael Sam, potential big-name cap casualties, and offseason forecasts for the Steelers and Jaguars.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW