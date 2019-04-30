Joe Flacco, Case Keenum among vets hurt by 2019 NFL Draft

Rex Burkhead, running back, New England Patriots: Burkhead has battled injuries in his two seasons with the Patriots, appearing in just 18 games since arriving in New England in 2017. Even when he played last season, the former Cincinnati Bengal lacked juice, registering just 4.5 yards per touch -- a full yard less than he averaged in his career prior. In addition to taking some snaps away from starter Sony Michel, third-round running back Damien Harris could make Burkhead's bid just to make the team an uphill battle. The Patriots also have Super Bowl hero James White and fullback James Develin as near roster locks, in addition to special teams ace Branden Bolden. It's hard to see where Burkhead, who has two years left on a deal signed in 2018, fits.