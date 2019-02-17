Doug Williams not counting out Alex Smith just yet

One certainty for the Washington Redskins going forward is their uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Starter Alex Smith was sidelined with a gruesome injury in Week 11 when he suffered a compound leg fracture and then incurred an elongated hospital stay due to infections. Many believe Smith will not be able to quarterback the Redskins in 2019 and questions abound as to whether the team's starter will come from free agency or the NFL Draft, as backup Colt McCoy was also lost for the season with an injury.

However, Washington senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams isn't ready to dispel hopes of Smith playing for his team in the upcoming season.

"[We are] also waiting to see what really happens with Alex Smith," Williams told the NFL Network's Steve Wyche on Saturday at the Black College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony. "I mean, I know a lot of people's counting him out, but you're talking about a guy that's been working all his life and you never know what's gonna happen."

Williams was asked as to what route Washington would travel to solve its quarterbacking quandary. More than anything else, Williams stressed patience in the approach as it's still just February.

"You know, we've still got time; we haven't really gotten into free [agency] yet," said Williams, a former Super Bowl MVP for the Redskins. "I think once we sit down and meet with all the coaches and all the staff, which is supposed to start next week, [we will start] getting into the free agent[s] and looking at the board as to who's out there and who might possibly be out there."

The Redskins traded the Chiefs for Smith in the offseason and he started 10 games with Washington going 6-4. He threw for 2,180 yards and 10 touchdowns. Following his injury, the Redskins handed the starting reins to McCoy, Mark Sanchez and finally Josh Johnson. Johnson and Sanchez were each signed after Smith and McCoy fell to injuries in consecutive weeks. McCoy has one year remaining on his Redskins deal while Sanchez and Johnson are unrestricted free agents.