Washington Redskins sign veteran QB Josh Johnson

The Washington Redskins announced Wednesday the signing of journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson, who last threw a regular-season pass in 2011 while as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Johnson will back up Mark Sanchez, who finds himself atop the depth chart after Colt McCoy suffered a fractured fibula in Week 13. McCoy previously replaced Alex Smith, who is out for the season with a broken leg suffered in Week 11. Johnson and Sanchez currently are the only healthy quarterbacks on the Redskins' roster.

When speaking to reporters Tuesday, Redskins coach Jay Gruden said that Colin Kaepernick had been discussed internally as an option, but they "will probably go in a different direction."

The Redskins also announced the signings of defensive end Marcus Smith, center Zac Kerin and guard Demetrius Rhaney. In corresponding roster moves, the team placed cornerback Quinton Dunbar, wide receiver Trey Quinn and guard Jonathan Cooper on injured reserve.