Jay Gruden: Redskins unlikely to sign Colin Kaepernick

The Washington Redskins saw a second starting quarterback go down with a broken leg this season during Monday's loss to the Eagles, but don't expect the QB-needy team to bring in Colin Kaepernick.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden told reporters Tuesday that Kaepernick has been discussed internally as an option, but they "will probably go in a different direction," per The Washington Post.

More Gruden on Kaepernick: "If this was Week 1 it would have been a greater possibility." He says Kaepernick's "skill set" is too different from their offense's to bring in this late in the season. â Les Carpenter (@Lescarpenter) December 4, 2018

Veteran signal-caller Mark Sanchez, who went 13 of 21 for 100 yards with an interception after Colt McCoy suffered a fractured fibula in the first half of Monday's game, is currently the only quarterback on the Redskins' roster.

The Redskins signed Sanchez last month to back up McCoy after Alex Smith suffered a devastating leg injury in a loss to the Texans. Washington also worked out EJ Manuel, Kellen Clemens, T.J. Yates and Josh Johnson before settling on Sanchez.

Gruden said that McCoy had successful surgery on his broken leg Tuesday and is not expected to be placed on injured reserve at this time. The team hopes McCoy could possibly play again this season, Gruden added.

Kaepernick has not been signed by an NFL team since he opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March 2017. Kaerpernick currently has a collusion complaint against the league.