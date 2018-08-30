Arbitrator doesn't dismiss Colin Kaepernick grievance

An arbitrator denied the NFL's request for a summary judgement in Colin Kaepernick's collusion complaint against the league, finding there is enough evidence to allow the case to go to trial.

Mark Geragos, Kaepernick's attorney, made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday. With arbitrator Stephen B. Burbank's decision allowing the case to move forward, the trial could take place during the upcoming season, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The NFL declined to comment on the decision, Rapoport reported.

Kaepernick's decision to protest during the national anthem sparked other social inequality protests from players around the league over the last two-plus seasons.