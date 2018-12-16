Joe Flacco not expected to be back with Ravens in '19

The Baltimore Ravens began the Lamar Jackson-era officially sticking with the rookie as their starter this week. The next phase is ending Joe Flacco's run in the Charm City.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning that the Ravens are expected to move on from Flacco this offseason.

"Look at Flacco's future, he's 33 years old, he's set to make $18.5 million dollars next year. The Ravens are expected to move on from him this offseason," Rapoport said. "They'll incur $16 million of dead money, but, of course, they're not going to bring him back as a backup making $16 million. All of which is to say if Flacco decides he wants to continue playing, he's actually going to be a fairly coveted free agent this offseason. Rarely do starting quarterbacks become available, and Joe Flacco absolutely is."

Flacco was Wally Pipped by the rookie after suffering a hip injury, but the writing was on the wall for the 33-year-old's future since the moment Jackson was taken in the first round. While there's a chance they could let him walk into free agency, there's also a very good chance they could try to orchestrate a trade to a team of Flacco's choice, a source told Rapoport.

In a league constantly in need of stable passers, Flacco could find himself coveted in the free-agent market. A team like the Jacksonville Jaguars will need an upgrade this offseason, the Washington Redskins' situation with Alex Smith and Colt McCoy is shaky, the Dolphins could move on from Ryan Tannehill, Jon Gruden's Raiders could decide to get out of Derek Carr's contract, and so on.

Flacco has been a median signal-caller the past several seasons, but did show some spark very early this seasons before his play leveled off and he was struck with injury. Even at the tail end of his career, the former Super Bowl MVP would represent an upgrade for several teams this offseason.