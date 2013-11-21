Jimmy Graham, Pierre Thomas carry Saints to win

This was the saddest moment yet in a Falcons season full of them. The New Orleans Saints won 17-13, with Atlanta self-destructing in every phase during the final five minutes. It continued a season-long trend of crumbling in the fourth quarter. It was a typical result in this matchup. The Saints are 12-2 against Atlanta in the Sean Payton era, even though nine of the last 12 matchups have come down to the final possession.