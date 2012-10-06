Jim Irsay offered Colts' front-office job to Jeff Saturday

We're still growing accustomed to seeing Jeff Saturday in a Green Bay Packers uniform. He'll return home when the Cheeseheads visit the Colts on Sunday, but this might not be the final noise the veteran center makes in Indianapolis.
Saturday told NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Colts owner Jim Irsay offered him a front-office job before he signed with the Packers in the offseason. The offer still stands.
"I know Jim has made it very clear that the opportunity would be there," Saturday said. "I'll look at it. I strongly considered it this time. He made it an option before I even came back and played football."
This one feels imminent, and we already know Saturday's a wise one based on the work he did during the lockout. He spent 13 seasons with Peyton Manning and currently snaps the ball to Aaron Rodgers, so we'd also trust his ability to scout and zero in on a quality quarterback.