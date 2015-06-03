Jets, Dolphins, Eagles among teams with best offseasons so far

I can't say enough good things about Andrew Luck, but the Colts really needed to address the running game. Gore is a tough, hard-nosed guy who will block, runs well and can catch the ball when needed. I'm not sure he'll reach the 1,000-yard mark, but I'm not sure he'll need to; 750 or so should be enough, considering the Colts reached the AFC title game without a single back topping 520 last season. Johnson isn't the big-play threat he once was, but the veteran wideout can still make the clutch reception when you need a first down. He'll also help keep defenses from keying on T.Y. Hilton. Plus, he'll likely be on something of a crusade after the less-than-rosy way his 12-year tenure in Houston ended.