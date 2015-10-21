Jets' D-line, Jaguars' WRs among best young position groups

Jerraud Powers (28) and Rashad Johnson (29) play key roles, but this secondary is dominated by youngsters. Peterson, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, is in the same neighborhood as Darrelle Revis in terms of being one of the best corners in the NFL. He's a big, fast guy with long arms and great anticipation -- he just does everything well. Mathieu is the toughest little blond-haired guy I've ever met in my life. He's not the biggest or fastest, but he knows what his opponents are going to do before they do it, and he possesses great ball skills. Jefferson lacks speed, but plays hard and has a great feel for his position. Bucannon functions more like a linebacker than a safety, making a ton of tackles up on the line, but he can cover when needed. Bethel is a complementary piece with a knack for big plays.