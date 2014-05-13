Jerry Rice Jr. reportedly to try out for Ravens on Friday

The son of Jerry Rice has been invited to try out for the club at its rookie minicamp starting Friday, according to Aaron Wilson of The Baltimore Sun.
Jerry Rice Jr. hasn't signed a deal with the team, but the wide receiver will try to convince the Ravens he's worth a shot after hauling in 11 passes for 86 yards last season at UNLV. After a previous stint at UCLA, Rice Jr. capped off his collegiate career in January with his first-ever touchdown, a 13-yard catch for the Rebels against North Texas in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
His father reached the end zone for an NFL-record 208 total times, while torching the history books with 1,549 receptions and 22,895 yards during a career that saw him earn 13 Pro Bowl nods and three Super Bowl rings over 20 seasons.
Rice's 5-foot-11, 185-pound son isn't especially fast or productive, but as San Francisco's flirtation with Nate Montana showed us last spring -- the name alone opens doors.