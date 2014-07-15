Jermichael Finley: Pittsburgh Steelers offered deals

The free agent tight end will undergo further testing on his injured neck Wednesday and send the results to all 32 teams, Finley told USA Today's Tom Pelissero.
Finley recently suggested he was hopeful for a reunion with the Green Bay Packers. However, he told Pelissero the Pittsburgh Steelers have been interested enough to show him the makings of a contract.
"Pittsburgh have showed me a couple deals, but we all know the money ain't what it's supposed to be," Finley said Monday. "If I quit the game right now, I can take tax-free money, and that's a difficult thing that I'm going through with myself ..."
That "tax-free" money Finley referenced is a $10 million insurance policy he took out that he could cash in if he never plays another snap.
The Steelers are an interesting club to monitor. Aside from Finley being an intriguing addition to Ben Roethlisberger's team, Dr. Joseph C. Maroon, the Steelers' team neurosurgeon, performed the tight end's surgery and has cleared him medically -- meaning one less hurdle if compensation changed during training camp.
According to Finley, Maroon said the chances are "99.9 percent that if I get back on the field, I'll be more protected and in better shape than I was before my injury."
Finley hopes Wednesday's examination will convince a team the same. In the meantime, he's content to work out and stay patient for the right opportunity.
"As long as I wait, you know and I know, guys are going to go down and the money's going to shoot up," Finley said. "It's all a waiting game right now."
