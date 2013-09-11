Jermichael Finley flew to Minnesota to treat toe injury

The Green Bay Packers have a better offense when Jermichael Finley is on the field. It's too soon to say if he'll be available for their Week 2 matchup against the Washington Redskins.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Finley traveled to Minnesota this week to receive treatment on his injured toe. A source close to the tight end said Finley was hurt early in Sunday's season opener when San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis stepped on the back of his leg.
Finley is expected to rest the injury this week. The hope is that he'll play Sunday.
Finley got his season off to a promising start in Week 1, finishing with five catches for 56 yards and one touchdown. He did have one drop that led to an interception.
In other words, it was a pretty nice summation of the Jermichael Finley Experience.