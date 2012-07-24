Jeremy Shockey's Philadelphia Eagles visit on hold

One day after free-agent tight end Visanthe Shiancoe visits with the Philadelphia Eagles, a bigger name will hit town. Multiple reports indicate that Jeremy Shockey will take a physical with the Eagles this week. CBSSports.com reports Shockey will visit the team Wednesday.
It's unclear how serious the Eagles' are about adding a veteran at the position. They have a strong starting tight end in Brent Celek and their backup tight end doesn't exactly have a huge role in the offense. The Eagles also might be looking to fill the coveted "tight end that says something crazy" spot on the depth chart.
Shockey and Shiancoe are great examples of how quickly things can change in the NFL. Both were reasonably productive in big roles last year, yet they are struggling to find work.
Shiancoe reportedly had a chance to sign with the Seattle Seahawksearlier in the offseason, but he misread the market.
UPDATE I:Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said Shiancoe's workout with Philadelphia went well, but the team has not made a decision about a signing the free agent, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
UPDATE II: The Eagles have put Shockey's visit on hold following Shiancoe's workout, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
"It's the time of year where we're trying to create competition," Roseman said. "Camp opens for vets tomorrow. We go through our short list. We see if there's any guys that we have good grades on and we work them out.
"Last year we had five tight ends on the roster. Right now we have four. We're looking at everything."