Today, Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation announced that JAŸ-Z will perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. on Sunday, February 14, 2027, airing on ESPN, ABC and Disney+, and on mobile devices with NFL+. ESPN's Spanish-language telecast will also be available on ESPN Deportes and Disney+, with a separate Spanish-language presentation on Univision.

JAŸ-Z is the first hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a four-time Emmy winner, and a 25-time GRAMMY Award winner. With multiple businesses, accolades across the recording and film industries, and recognition throughout the philanthropic community, Carter, a 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is a globally dominant force of popular culture. 2026 became the year of JAŸ-Z 30, a year-long celebration of the 30th anniversary of JAŸ-Z’s seminal debut album Reasonable Doubt. The initiative, made up of immersive experiences and limited-edition exclusive products, saw JAŸ-Z break attendance records with three sold-out concerts at Yankee Stadium, as well as sold-out concerts in London, Paris and Los Angeles.

“From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey,” stated JAŸ-Z. “Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world's biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”

“For several years, we’ve had the privilege of working closely with JAŸ-Z and Roc Nation, and I’ve seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that JAŸ-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him. I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage.”

“JAŸ-Z's impact on global music culture is as profound as it is undeniable,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Music and International Content. “We've had the privilege of working closely with him these last few years to bring some of the world's most exciting and prolific artists to the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage and we are so thrilled that he will be taking that stage himself this year. We know it's going to be an incredible show."

Immediately following the announcement, Apple Music Radio’s Zane Lowe, Eddie Francis and Brooke Reese will be live on-air discussing this exciting news. Fans can also visit JAŸ-Z’s Road to Halftime on Apple Music for exclusive content, season-long programming, and experiences created in partnership with the NFL.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show telecast will be executive produced by Roc Nation. Hamish Hamilton will serve as director. Roc Nation also serves as the strategic entertainment advisor of the live performance.

Apple Music’s multiyear partnership with the NFL and Roc Nation brings its longstanding commitment to music – and the artists who make it – to the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the year’s most-watched musical performance. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes, and Apple Music carries that legacy forward with the highest audio quality and over 100 million songs. Follow @AppleMusic on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube, and X.

The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show has earned multiple Emmy wins and set broadcast milestones in recent years. Most recently, the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show starring Bad Bunny made history as the most Emmy-awarded halftime show of all time, earning seven wins for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Special, and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special. The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show starring Kendrick Lamar became the most watched Super Bowl Halftime Show, garnering four Emmy nominations and taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction. The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show starring Usher garnered three 2024 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety Special (LIVE). In 2023, the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna scored five Emmy nominations, taking home two awards, including Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, a first in Super Bowl Halftime history. In 2022, Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar garnered five Creative Arts Emmy nominations. The critically acclaimed performance won three Emmys, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live), a first-ever for the show.