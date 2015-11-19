Jay Cutler thriving with Bears under John Fox, Adam Gase

Yet, that's exactly what the Bears are having him do. In the play below, from last week's win over the Rams, Cutler perfectly executes the zone-read for a big gain on the perimeter. The Bears are aligned in a trix formation, with Langford positioned as the halfback. Cutler takes the snap, sticks the ball into Langford's belly, then reads the reaction of the defensive end. When the defender steps down with the run action, Cutler keeps the ball and races around the end. With the Bears also adding a bubble screen element to the concept, Cutler continues to read the reaction of the slot defender before deciding to keep the ball on the perimeter. This results in a 26-yard gain for the Bears(TO VIEW THE PLAY, SCROLL LEFT TO RIGHT ON THE IMAGE BELOW):