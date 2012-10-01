Jay Cutler remains the NFL's greatest villain

If the NFL were reality television -- and let's face it, it kind of is -- Jay Cutler would be its greatest villain.
Cutler is the bad guy with charisma. He's the heel who moves the needle. How can it be a coincidence that he's making babies with Kristin Cavallari, one of the best reality antagonists of the aughts?
It's not. Cutler's life is a show. He's the man you love to hate, but can't take your eyes off.
In Monday night's
episode game, Cutler was in vintage form when he very publicly disregarded offensive coordinator Mike Tice after communications issues helped torpedo a Bears drive in the first half. All Tice was trying to do was help his quarterback, but Cutler treated him like some sort of low-level henchman undeserving of his time.
It was petulant behavior that would've been a story of J'Marcus Webb proportions had Cutler not completely dominated the Dallas Cowboys from that moment on. Cutler (18/24, 275 yards, 2 TDs) shredded the Cowboys in Jerrahworld, moving his team to 3-1 in the process.
"I think last year before he got hurt he was playing the quarterback position better than anyone in my opinion," said Brandon Marshall, who is clicking with his QB like the old days in Denver. "Tonight he got a little rhythm, up-tempo and he got us going. He pushed us tonight. He challenged us all throughout the week and I think it transferred over to gameday tonight."
Root for Cutler to fail all you'd like -- that's part of the fun -- but respect the game. Great TV. Great quarterback.