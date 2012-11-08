Jay Cutler: I was 'too nice' to Chicago Bears' O-linemen

We've been privy to a kinder, gentler Jay Cutler the past few weeks. The Chicago Bears have won six in a row, own a two-game lead in the NFC North and Mike Tice has learned to keep his distance.
Cutler even has taken it easy on the Bears' offensive line recently, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. For the most part.
"Last week, I think I was too nice to 'em," Cutler said on Showtime's "Inside the NFL" this week. "I told them halfway through the game, 'Guys I can't be nice to you if we're going to play like this. I'm going to have (to be) mean to you.'
"(Roberto) Garza was like, 'You know, just yell at us, we play better that way.' They're trying hard."
The Bears' offensive line has picked it up since the early parts of the season when Cutler was running for his life. The Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles have grabbed the "worst offensive line" label. The Cutler-J'Marcus Webb incident is a distant memory.
Cutler told Cris Collinsworth and Phil Simms that he has bought his linemen suits, watches and first-class airline tickets. His fiancee, Kristen Cavallari, has him dressed better for postgame interviews. Cutler's even trying to get that girl's clothes back from her friends in the commercial.
Life sure is good when you're winning.